Fabrizio Romano drops interesting claim for Liverpool fans amid ongoing midfielder links

Fabrizio Romano has suggested that Declan Rice could be a potentially ideal fit for Liverpool.

The West Ham United man has been heavily linked with a switch to one of the elite Premier League clubs, having reportedly missed out on a move in the summer owing to his significant asking price (as Football Insider attest).

“I think he could bring some energy to the Liverpool midfield, so an excellent fit for sure. However, Jude Bellingham will be the priority for many clubs,” the respected journalist told CaughtOffside via his Substack column.

Even assuming that, with his contract set to expire in less than two years’ time, the Reds’ recruitment team could negotiate the price below £100m, it would leave the side little wiggle room financially to snap up their alleged top target in Jude Bellingham.

It’s far from being confirmation that we’re even vaguely interested in the England international, let alone that we stand a chance of signing him, though it’s certainly an interesting suggestion from the reporter.

Though we don’t in any way wish to slight Rice, there’s no question that we’re comparatively more interested in Borussia Dortmund’s star prodigy who already looks something approaching (if not already akin) to a generational talent.

Still, it’s not a poor potential avenue to explore should a move for Bellingham prove impossible and we’ll be keeping an eye on the Hammers star for any further updates.

