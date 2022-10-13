(Video) What Mo Salah did to Harvey Elliott on 87th minute of Rangers thrashing

Mo Salah and Harvey Elliott’s positive relationship on the pitch appears to have extended beyond it with the latter admitting that he’d gone to the Egyptian King for diet advice.

It was a touching moment on the turf, specifically during Liverpool’s 7-1 rout of their hosts, Rangers, in the Champions League group stages, that caught the eye this time as the No.11 comforted his young teammate whilst they awaited a verdict from VAR over the final goal of the game.

Fortunately, the teenager was given the green light for his first effort in the competition. Hopefully, it will be the first of many to come.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of CBS Sports (via Reddit user u/yatesss):