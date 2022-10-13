(Video) Wholesome moment between Elliott & Firmino went under the radar after second Liverpool goal

Liverpool were handed an ideal confidence boost at an even more ideal time ahead of their Premier League encounter with Manchester City.

One fan spotted another wholesome moment involving Harvey Elliott in amongst the seven-goal rout with the teenager urging Bobby Firmino to perform his iconic goal celebration after putting the Reds ahead in the second-half.

What ensued was a stunning overall performance from our No.9 as he continues to enjoy a perfect start to the campaign with 12 goal contributions from as many games.

You can catch the image and footage below, courtesy of BT Sport & beIN Sports (via Reddit user u/Evahaha):

Roberto Firmino scores AGAIN for Liverpool 😅 The Reds come from behind to go 2-1 up at Ibrox. Joe Gomez puts it on a plate for the Brazilian 👌 #UCL pic.twitter.com/0qcpEft3D5 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 12, 2022