Arthur Melo breaks silence with heartbreaking injury admission

Arthur Melo had been working so hard during the international break to be ready to show club and country that he was ready to break into both sides but he’s hit a massive stumbling block, with his latest statement being a tough read.

Taking to his Instagram account, the Brazilian wrote: ‘Last week was not the best for me… Sadly, as you know, an unfortunate injury to my left thigh will keep me out of action for a while.

‘It comes just at time when, after huge effort and lots of hard work, I was ready to establish myself in my new team and determined to fight for my dream of playing at the World Cup’.

There’s no doubting that the chances of the 26-year-old getting into both teams was a big ask but with performances for Liverpool’s youth teams, it showed that he was prepared to graft in order for the opportunity to be handed to him.

It’s reported by ESPN that the Juventus man could be out for around three months and so (once he makes a full recovery) he will have just four months to leave an impression on Jurgen Klopp, if the midfielder is still wanting to be signed permanently by the Reds.

This is another huge ask for the former Barcelona man and few can help but feel sorry for the sacrifices he has made, being rewarded in such a cruel fashion.

His full statement is sad to read but does also show that there is still a strong fire burning within him to prove the doubters wrong and, whilst his dream of representing his nation in Qatar is over, there’s no reason why he can’t make himself a regular for us at the business end of this campaign.

You can read Arthur’s full statement via his Instagram account:

