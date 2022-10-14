Fabio Carvalho makes final 20 for acclaimed Golden Boy accolade

Fabio Carvalho shone with Fulham last season and has had a promising start to his Liverpool career, with the Portuguese attacker now making the final 20 candidates for the coveted Golden Boy Award trophy.

The accolade highlights the performances of the best young players in Europe and the 20-year-old is being placed amongst some of the very best that are currently plying their trade on the continent.

Our man has made the cut with the likes of Jude Bellingham, Eduardo Camavinga, Gavi and Pedri amongst others who have also been celebrated by making their way on the esteemed list.

READ MORE: Andy Robertson on what Liverpool ‘have been lacking this season’ ahead of Man City game

Harvey Elliott had featured in earlier shortlists too but he has not made the cut for the this round and so we now pin all of our hopes on the final Red left standing.

It’s probably going to be a big ask to see if our No.28 is the man who will take the crown but the further he gets in the competition, the greater it will make him feel about recent displays.

Jurgen Klopp will hope that the versatile youngster can prove to be a valuable player in the coming years and his performance against Rangers certainly showed the talents he has in his locker.

You can view confirmation of Carvalho’s selection via @GoldenBoyAwards on Twitter:

#Ep62 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Klopp to change formation for Arsenal? Nunez misfiring… and more!