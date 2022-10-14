(Video) Bobby Firmino compilation highlights how Rangers simply couldn’t handle the Brazilian at Ibrox

Bobby Firmino’s performance at Ibrox on Wednesday night was a reminder to many Liverpool fans of just how good the he is.

Many expected our No. 9 to be a bit-part figure this season following the £64m summer arrival of Darwin Nunez from Benfica but the former Hoffenheim man has stepped up to the plate this term.

The 31-year-old was at his magnificent best during our 7-1 thrashing of Rangers in the Champions League scoring twice and registering a delightful assist for our new No. 27.

The Gers simply couldn’t handle his movement and his skill as he intelligently took up positions in-between the host’s midfield and defence and orchestrated play with some lovely one-touch moves.

If the Brazil international performs like that against Manchester City on Sunday then there’s no reason why we can’t snatch all three points from Pep Guardiola’s side.

It was a pleasure to watch Firmino perform at Ibrox and it’s clear that he still has a vital role to play under Jurgen Klopp.

