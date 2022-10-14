(Video) Pep Guardiola provides three-man injury update ahead of trip to Anfield

Liverpool and Manchester City will be facing each other at Anfield this weekend and Pep Guardiola has been able to provide a three-man injury update, on those who may miss the trip to Merseyside.

Speaking with the media ahead of the game, the Spaniard said: “All of them will be out, John [Stones] I think will be back I don’t know when but maybe one week, ten days. Kalvin [Phillips] is getting better and is improving a lot. Kyle [Walker] is still out.”

READ MORE: Outstanding Salah, Suarez and Torres stat definitively answers who was the best to play for Liverpool

It seems as though we can expect to see the Citizens travel without John Stones, Kalvin Phillips and Kyle Walker and so the Reds can be bolstered by some key players missing for the away team.

Given the shaky performance of stand-in full-back Sergio Gomez and his red card in the week, perhaps our left wing could be an avenue from which we may find success.

You can watch Guardiola’s fitness update (from 1:30) via Man City on YouTube:

#Ep62 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Klopp to change formation for Arsenal? Nunez misfiring… and more!