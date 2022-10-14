Klopp has ‘no doubt’ that Mo Salah can shine both through the centre and out wide for Liverpool

It wasn’t too hard to notice that Mo Salah looked quite useful for Liverpool against Rangers, as he managed to break two scoring records within a six-minute goalscoring frenzy in Glasgow and Jurgen Klopp was asked about his position within the team.

Speaking with the media ahead of our clash with Manchester City (as reported by liverpoolfc.com), the boss discussed the chances of deploying the Egyptian King from the middle of the pitch, once again this weekend following his performance there at Ibrox.

The 55-year-old said: “He can play the position, no doubt about that, but he can play a wider position as well. In the moments when he finished the situations off he was more central, that makes sense, but it was still his space, especially for two goals.

“I don’t think it had too much to do with the position, there were situations when we were in possession where Mo moved to the right side, to his right wing, and that’s completely normal.”

With this new formation and tactic of playing four forwards from the start of the game, our No.11 is easily capable to play well in a number of positions within the starting line-up.

We all know that the 30-year-old spends most of his time on the right wing for the Reds but perhaps given his speedy trio of goals in the week, and the injury to Trent Alexander-Arnold, we may see a change of tact from the player and the boss.

Now having scored more goals for a single English club in Europe than anyone else, taking the mantle that was jointly held by Didier Drogba and Sergio Aguero, there’s no doubt that the former Roma man will enter the Anfield fixture with renewed confidence in front of goal.

Last year in this very fixture saw our ace marksman deliver a memorable moment, as he danced around Pep Guardiola’s defence and let’s hope he can repeat this feat.

Whether it’s out wide or through the middle, it’s not going to be easy to stop the Egyptian shining once again in this huge match.

