(Video) Klopp says Man City are ‘definitely, the best football team in the world’ ahead of Anfield clash

Liverpool and Manchester City have been the two best teams in English football for the past decade and as they are set to meet each other once again this weekend, Jurgen Klopp has been full of praise for his upcoming opponents.

Speaking with the media ahead of the match, the 55-year-old said: “What I want to say with that, it’s not that we now feel different or whatever. It’s a home game, it’s Anfield, it’s us against Man City.

“Yes, they are in the moment, definitely, the best football team in the world, that’s how it is, but we will give it a try anyway, knowing there are no guarantees. But we know we get help from a full Anfield and we try to use that”.

The power of our home ground will certainly help the lads in a red shirt and we can trust that our support will create an intimidating atmosphere for Pep Guardiola’s side.

Let’s hope we can end the match with all three points and a huge amount of confidence, ahead of a busy part of the campaign.

