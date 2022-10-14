(Video) Liverpool fans will love the differing emotions of Rangers supporter during Ibrox rout

Scott Arfield may have sent the Rangers supporters inside Ibrox crazy when he put the Gers 1-0 up against Liverpool on Wednesday night.

However, when Bobby Firmino equalised minutes later and then six more goals followed from the visitors, it’s fair to say that the home supporters had their hearts broken.

The extreme differing of emotions for football supporters is why we all love the beautiful game and one Rangers supporter, in particular, will have Reds fans in fits of laughter with the video he produced during the recent Champions League clash.

READ MORE: (Video) Bobby Firmino compilation highlights how Rangers simply couldn’t handle the Brazilian at Ibrox

TikTok user @gameoftwohalves_vlogs went absolutely wild when the Glasgow-based outfit took the lead and netted their first group stage goal of the campaign but when Harvey Elliott netted Liverpool’s seventh, the young supporter was left scratching his head, quite literally.

Our victory over the Scottish outfit means that they can no longer qualify for the knockout stages after we taught them a footballing lesson with standout performances from Bobby Firmino, Mo Salah and a hat-trick of assists for Diogo Jota.

It was a much-needed confidence boost for Jurgen Klopp’s side ahead of our clash with Manchester City on Sunday.

Check the hilarious clip out below via @DT__92 on Twitter:

This gimp pops up again with another beauty pic.twitter.com/nSpIMiaZT8 — DT (@DT__92) October 13, 2022

Exclusive: Liverpool keeping a close eye on four Galatasaray talents as European scouts flock to Istanbul