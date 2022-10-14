(Video) Neville ‘fascinated’ as the best ‘in the world’ faces ‘phenomenon’ at Anfield

Manchester City and Liverpool have many of the best players in world football within their respective squads and Gary Neville is relishing the prospect of watching two of them go head-to-head at Anfield.

Speaking on Sky Sports, the former Manchester United defender discussed his excitement ahead of watching Virgil van Dijk face Erling Haaland: “At the end of the day you know how I feel about those two clubs but the reality is on Sunday you can’t help but think Haaland vs van Dijk, you can’t stop thinking about how that is going to play out.

“The best centre-back in the world last three or four years – struggled a little bit more this season – up against an absolute phenomenon. Liverpool, with that line that pushes up and that space in behind, I’m fascinated by the game, I can’t wait for it to be honest.”

There was certainly a lot of praise for our No.4 from the Salford City co-owner and it’s good to see that, despite what some may think of his current form, he is clearly still well respected.

It’s currently 1-0 to our man, following the win and clean sheet in the Community Shield, let’s hope the 31-year-old can keep that record intact against the Norwegian this weekend.

You can watch Neville’s comments on van Dijk and Haaland via @SkySportsPL on Twitter:

"You just can't stop thinking about how that's going to play out" 🤩@GNev2 is looking forward to the battle between Erling Haaland and Virgil van Dijk on Sunday 🔵🔴 pic.twitter.com/ps877SzhMW — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 14, 2022

