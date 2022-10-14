Outstanding Salah, Suarez and Torres stat definitively answers who was the best to play for Liverpool

For Liverpool fans of a certain age, they have been blessed to witness three brilliant strikers ply their trade at Anfield but a new statistic that has been shared may help answer who is the greatest between Mo Salah, Luis Suarez and Fernando Torres.

As shared by Liam Bekker on Twitter: ‘Mohamed Salah has now scored more goals for Liverpool than Luis Suárez and Fernando Torres combined in eight fewer appearances’.

Of course, goal scoring isn’t always a barometer of who is the better player but this shows just how breathtakingly impressive the Egyptian King has been in front of goal for the Reds.

It should also be noted that the 30-year-old also played in the best team of the three selected players but he is also the only one who hasn’t played solely down the middle for us.

Luis Suarez’s all-round play was phenomenal and his role in the side that finished second during the 2013/14 campaign shows that, with many attributing much of the team’s success to him.

Fernando Torres was a brilliant goal scorer and his relationship with Steven Gerrard was so close to helping Rafa Benitez win the league in the late 2000s.

However, perhaps we can now call off the count and hand the crown of being the best scorer at least, to our No.11.

