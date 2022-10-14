(Video) ‘He’s not the same player he was’ – talkSPORT host makes major Virgil van Dijk admission ahead of Man City clash

Virgil van Dijk is not the same player that he once was according to talkSPORT’s Jason Cundy.

The Dutchman has become recognised as one of the world’s best central defenders in recent seasons but has started the new campaign slowly for Liverpool as Jurgen Klopp’s side struggle to reach the levels of last term.

The Reds have kept just three clean sheets so far (across all competitions) and welcome Manchester City to Anfield on Sunday in what is another serious test for the FA Cup champions.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been criticised in recent weeks for some of his defensive performances but Cundy explained that the Liverpool Academy graduate is an ‘easy target’ and the focus should instead be on the Reds’ No. 4.

The talkSPORT hosts did sympathise with the Dutchman and suggested that the Netherlands captain hasn’t been the same since he sustained a serious knee injury back in 2020.

Although van Dijk appeared to be back to his best last term there’s no doubting that his start to the new campaign has been a slow one.

We certainly believe it’s just a slight blip for the 31-year-old at the moment and he’ll soon be back performing to his usual high standards.

How good would it be to see him keep Erling Haaland quiet on Sunday?

Watch Cundy speak about the former Southampton defender below via @talkSPORT on Twitter:

😕 “I genuinely feel for Van Dijk…” 😳 “But you can see he’s not the same player he was. Something’s changed.” 👀 “Right now, he’s nowhere near the player that he was.” Jason Cundy thinks Virgil van Dijk’s injury has changed his ability 🤔 pic.twitter.com/cfrzThwnba — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) October 13, 2022

