(Video) Klopp on the form of Salah and Nunez ahead of Man City

Jurgen Klopp will know that Manchester City are the team in better form ahead of our clash at Anfield but the manager has been discussing the recent performances of Darwin Nunez and Mo Salah.

Speaking with Sky Sports News, the 55-year-old said: “You could see with Darwin and his celebration [against Arsenal], it was ‘oh, finally’ and these sort of things. These boys all have outstanding qualities but because we are human we don’t bring them all the time on the pitch.

“Mo was involved in an unbelievable amount of scoring situations, either himself or setting them up, but he didn’t finish them off often enough – he knows that”.

The result against Rangers should go a long way to helping boost the beliefs of both men, with our No.27 now scoring two in two and the Egyptian King breaking European records again.

Let’s hope they can both cause headaches for Pep Guardiola’s side and provide the Reds with a match-winning moment.

