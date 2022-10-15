(Video) Klopp hits out at the ‘three clubs in world football who can do what they want financially’

Liverpool have had one of the most successful teams in the past five years but our financial might is far from the fortunes that are available to other state owned clubs within the Premier League.

Speaking with the media ahead of facing Manchester City, the 55-year-old said: “It is not possible. Not possible. It is just clear. There are three clubs in world football who can do what they want financially.”

It does always feel as though Jurgen Klopp is always the man who is asked to give his insight on possibly controversial opinions and there’s no doubt that Chelsea, Newcastle United and fans of Pep Guardiola’s side will all hit out at what our boss has said.

Yes, we have spent money and made a big signing in Darwin Nunez this summer but the German’s point is that we can rarely sign a player at the top of his game and add them into our team.

The Uruguayan was not cheap and has the potential to be a world star but Erling Haaland was already the finished product and look at the difference he has made to an already brilliant team.

You can watch Klopp’s thoughts on the gulf in financial might within the Premier League via @SkySportsNews on Twitter:

"There's no ceiling for Newcastle. Congratulations. Some other club's have ceilings." Jurgen Klopp has his say on the financial resources of clubs like Man City and Newcastle pic.twitter.com/OpkiZHLD0S — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) October 14, 2022

