(Video) Liverpool and Manchester City’s net spend compared after Klopp’s comments

Jurgen Klopp made a public statement about the difficulties that face Liverpool when having to financially compete with the likes of Manchester City and it’s led to comparisons of both club’s spending in the past six years.

As reported by Sky Sports News: ‘Liverpool net spend since 2016 – £𝟏𝟕𝟎.𝟑𝐦 – Man City net spend since 2016 – £𝟒𝟖𝟏𝐦’.

Rival fans will point to the transfer fees for the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Alisson Becker, Naby Keita and Darwin Nunez but we are faced with the challenges of only really being able to spend what we renovate – unlike the league champions.

The net spend figure is one that our fans like to use but does show that we have to be more careful with money, whilst also disregarding the huge wages Pep Guardiola can offer his players.

