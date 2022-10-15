(Video) Virgil van Dijk on ‘intense’ match against Man City where Liverpool can ‘compete with the best’

Manchester City have provided some of the best footballing sides the Premier League has ever seen and, despite current form, Liverpool have always been able to match their might on the pitch and Virgil van Dijk has been previewing the game at Anfield.

Speaking with Sky Sports News, the 31-year-old said: “Over the last two/three years it’s always been a game on its own that, for both sides, is so intense.

“We definitely want to prove that we are able to compete with the best, or one of the best, teams at the moment in world football”.

Our No.4 will know that the Reds have what it takes to beat Pep Guardiola’s side and the power of Anfield will certainly help us achieve that goal.

It won’t be an easy match but let’s hope that Jurgen Klopp’s side can end the weekend with a huge three points.

