(Video) Virgil van Dijk discusses the role of ‘massive’ Sadio Mane and his departure from the club

Many from outside of Liverpool have pinpointed the departure of Sadio Mane as the reason for our poor start to the season and Virgil van Dijk has had his say on the role of his former teammate.

Speaking with Jamie Redknapp on Sky Sports, the 31-year-old said: “Sadio was a massive player for us but he wanted to leave, it’s not like we let him go… I don’t think that [Mane’s departure] is the exact reason why we are not performing”.

READ MORE: (Video) Klopp on the form of Salah and Nunez ahead of Man City

It’s interesting to hear how the captain of Holland clearly holds no blame on the club for our former No.10 leaving, as it was the decision of the player and they respected that.

There’s no doubt that any team would miss his ability but, as our centre-half says, we have Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez who are settling into Jurgen Klopp’s team and are ready to make a big impact.

You can view van Dijk’s comments on Mane via @footballdaily on Twitter:

🗣️ “Obviously Sadio [Mané] was a massive player for us but he wanted to leave.” Virgil van Dijk on if Sadio Mané leaving Liverpool is a direct reason for their poor start to the season. pic.twitter.com/S3pMVahAUt — Football Daily (@footballdaily) October 15, 2022

#Ep62 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Klopp to change formation for Arsenal? Nunez misfiring… and more!