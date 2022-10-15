(Video) Virgil van Dijk has ‘no idea’ why Liverpool aren’t performing this season

Liverpool have not had the best start to the season and Virgil van Dijk has been asked to share his thoughts on why this has been the case, ahead of facing Manchester City.

Speaking on Sky Sports with Jamie Redknapp, the 31-year-old said: “It’s difficult to put a direct reason for it. I have no idea exactly why.”

Let’s hope that we can restore confidence and consistent high performance levels with a huge win over Pep Guardiola’s side at Anfield.

It certainly won’t be an easy ask but it will put to bed many claims over a stuttering start to the campaign.

You can watch van Dijk’s thoughts on Liverpool’s form via @footballdaily on Twitter:

🗣️ “It’s difficult to put a direct reason for it. I have no idea exactly why.” Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk cannot pinpoint why his side have been so below their usual level this season. 🇳🇱 pic.twitter.com/c5Hgn2yjPg — Football Daily (@footballdaily) October 15, 2022

