Liverpool could try Luis Diaz transfer trick repeat with £56.2m star Man Utd want in January – Sport

Liverpool could attempt a repeat of their January transfer window gazumping of Tottenham for Luis Diaz’s signature with a move for Manchester United target Frenkie de Jong early next year.

This comes courtesy of a report from Sport (via the Mirror) with the Reds keen on exploring options to bolster their midfield.

Both Premier League outfits should expect to fork out more than the £56.2m the Red Devils reportedly agreed for the Barcelona man in the summer.

It’s certainly not a poor avenue to explore if the finances are flexible enough to cover both the Dutchman and then Jude Bellingham in the summer window (should the young Englishman also desire a switch to Merseyside).

Both, as things stand, are big ifs, though we’d imagine that our fortunes in the English top-flight will have significantly improved come the second-half of the season.

We have to finish in the top four places as an absolute minimum to get our foot in the door with the Borussia Dortmund star and any potential involvement in the contest for De Jong’s signing will likely also hinge on the table presenting Liverpool in a more positive light come the winter window.

As our prior move for Luis Diaz proves – we’re more than capable of getting our man even if behind in the race.

