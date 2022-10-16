(Videos) Anthony Taylor denies Foden goal after Haaland brings down Fabinho – Guardiola absolutely livid

Pep Guardiola cut a livid figure in the aftermath of Anthony Taylor’s decision to cancel Phil Foden’s opener against Liverpool.

Erling Haaland was penalised by the official after tugging Fabinho to the turf in the buildup.

It’s a call that will likely have infuriated the visiting fanbase just as much as their Premier League-winning tactician, though it’s difficult to understand questions over the harshness of a decision that appears, to the unbiased eye, to be unquestionable.

You can catch the clips below, courtesy of beIN Sports & Merfawe:

Gelismis ulkede VAR sistemi 👇🏻👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/czTYPTy9nO — selim the lion (@redandyellowbey) October 16, 2022