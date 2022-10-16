(Video) Guardiola aims laughable tantrum at Anfield crowd after Foden goal cancelled out

Pep Guardiola was a far from happy man after Anthony Taylor cancelled out Phil Foden’s opener at Anfield.

The Spaniard was seen throwing up his arms in the air as he paced his technical area before directly addressing the home crowd.

The former Barcelona boss can have little to complain about, however, given Erling Haaland’s blatant foul on Fabinho in the buildup to what would have been the first goal of the game.

Liverpool, on the other hand, can hold their heads high after delivering a combative, spirited performance against the incumbent champions.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @SamLee:

Pep pushing it pic.twitter.com/5tQtnT3ioc — Sam Lee (@SamLee) October 16, 2022