Guardiola’s weird three-word response to disallowed goal questioning

Pep Guardiola appeared to have gotten over his earlier tantrum during Liverpool’s 1-0 victory over Manchester City in the league after being spotted sharing a few gracious words with goalscorer Mo Salah.

The Spaniard’s comment of ‘this is Anfield’ when responding to questions over Phil Foden’s disallowed opener, as reported in a tweet by the Echo’s Ian Doyle.

#MCFC boss Pep Guardiola when asked about his team's disallowed goal replies: "This is Anfield" — Ian Doyle (@IanDoyleSport) October 16, 2022

The Merseysiders responded with their most resilient display of the season to weather multiple attacks from the visitors before finally finding a goal of their own with the help of a tremendous Alisson Becker pass.

READ MORE: What Liverpool fans chanted back at City visitors after ‘famous atmosphere’ mocking

It’s a moment that will not quickly be forgotten given the circumstances we found ourselves in going into the tie – a whole 13 points behind the incumbent champions.

Though we can’t deny that Anfield, of course, is a powerful force when in full swing, the notion that it in any way influenced Anthony Taylor’s decision-making is ludicrous.

Footage shared from the game clearly illustrates that Erling Haaland fouled Fabinho in the buildup and we’d certainly advise the ex-Bayern Munich head coach to take a long look at it before blaming the result on the stadium.

Exclusive: Liverpool keeping a close eye on four Galatasaray talents as European scouts flock to Istanbul