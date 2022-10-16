(Video) Klopp’s touchline rage as Anthony Taylor ignores Rodri upending Salah – commentator can’t believe it

Jurgen Klopp was apoplectic on the sidelines as he observed what appeared to be a clear foul on Mo Salah go unpunished.

The German tactician observed as his star forward was upended by Rodri, which lead to a Manchester City attack in the Reds’ final third.

It’s unclear how exactly Anthony Taylor managed to miss the offence – a reality that had Peter Drury absolutely baffled, and understandably so given the official’s closeness to the event.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Peacock (via @caulkerloaner):