(Video) ‘I heard…’ – Klopp now responds to Guardiola’s claim Anfield influenced Foden disallowed goal

Jurgen Klopp caught whiff of Pep Guardiola’s claim that Anfield had influenced Anthony Taylor’s decision to disallow Phil Foden’s opener at L4.

The German pointed out that Fabinho had been clearly fouled in the buildup, never mind the fact that Alisson Becker had a hand on the ball.

Whilst we can absolutely appreciate that emotions will be running high in a game of such magnitude, it beggars belief that the Spanish coach genuinely believes his side was wronged in this instance.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @AnfieldWatch:

📺 Jurgen Klopp on his red card: “I know myself, and the way I look in these moments is already worth a red card.” 🔴 pic.twitter.com/hhKmwy8y0s — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) October 16, 2022