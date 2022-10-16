(Video) Furious Jurgen Klopp sent off after protesting Salah treatment

Anthony Taylor inspired a second salvo of unadulterated rage from Jurgen Klopp after a perceived lack of protection for Mo Salah.

The Egyptian had been harassed by Manchester City star Bernardo Silva, though the official felt no foul had been committed against the former, much to the Liverpool boss’ chagrin.

It all culminated in the German being handed his marching orders by the Manchester-born official as emotions boiled over the German tactician in a high-pressure game.

courtesy of beIN Sports:

RED CARD FOR JURGEN KLOPP! #LIVMCI pic.twitter.com/pt55IajWsF — The Premier League Club (@TPLCSports) October 16, 2022