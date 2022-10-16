What Liverpool fans chanted back at City visitors after ‘famous atmosphere’ mocking

Manchester City’s attending fans at Anfield were firmly put back in their place after testing their hosts with chants of “where’s your famous atmosphere?”

The home support was quick to respond with “where’s your European Cups?”, as reported in a tweet by the Echo’s Theo Squires, with the score remaining goalless, at the time of writing.

"Where's your famous atmosphere?" is quickly drowned out by replies of "Where's your European Cups?"#LFC #LIVMCI https://t.co/9D7N4uaX38 — Theo Squires (@TheoSquiresECHO) October 16, 2022

The Sky Blues have been the dominant force in English football for much of the last decade as far as domestic cup competitions are concerned.

READ MORE: Liverpool could try Luis Diaz transfer trick repeat with £56.2m star Man Utd want in January – Sport

Pep Guardiola’s men have nonetheless struggled to replicate their form in Europe, though did admittedly come close to breaking their Champions League duck with an appearance in the final of 2021.

The Spaniard will be hoping his star signing Erling Haaland will be the difference-maker in that regard and the early indications would suggest that the Norwegian has improved an already world-class first-XI.

Though we look a ghost of the side that competed on all fronts for silverware last term, neutrals shouldn’t be quick to rule out a Liverpool side with a significant European pedigree due to our mixed start to 2022/23.

Exclusive: Liverpool keeping a close eye on four Galatasaray talents as European scouts flock to Istanbul