Nat Phillips starts v Manchester City as four changes made – predicted Liverpool team news

Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola will be in total agreement over the notion that their sides’ upcoming clash at Anfield is a test of huge magnitude – their biggest yet.

The Merseysiders have a points gap of 13 (while still holding a game in hand) and a victory would mean that it’s possible to close the deficit to seven within two gameweeks (eight to Arsenal).

It’s not a fixture many a fan will be going into with as much confidence as in prior seasons, though we have to hope that a 7-1 win at Rangers represents, now, a genuine new dawn for the club.

READ MORE: Gary Lineker tweets Man City’s worst fear after Liverpool’s 7-1 thrashing of Rangers

Ahead of Alisson Becker in between the sticks, we’re backing Nathaniel Phillips to come in for Ibrahima Konate – who has been labelled a doubt for the Sky Blues’ visit – while Joe Gomez is pushed out wide to fill in for Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Klopp will likely hold on to their 4-4-2, starting a midfield consisting of Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara with Mo Salah and Fabio Carvalho on the wings.

Up top, Darwin Nunez finds himself supported by in-form man Bobby Firmino.

EOTK’s predicted XI: Alisson, Robertson, Van Dijk, Phillips, Gomez, Fabinho, Thiago, Carvalho, Salah, Firmino, Nunez

Exclusive: Liverpool keeping a close eye on four Galatasaray talents as European scouts flock to Istanbul