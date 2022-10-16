(Photos) Key Liverpool star allegedly missing from pre-match walk in worrying injury update

Ibrahima Konate appeared to be missing from Liverpool’s pre-match ritual walk ahead of a mountain of a clash with Manchester City.

The Frenchman had been tipped to partner Virgil van Dijk in the heart of the backline. However, it’s possible that the medical team has advised Jurgen Klopp to be cautious with the former RB Leipzig man lest he wishes to risk aggravating what is currently a minor muscle concern.

It’s a big blow that the German tactician can’t afford – especially coming up against in-form goal machine Erling Haaland.

Nathaniel Phillips has previously more than sufficed when called upon, though it remains to be seen whether Joe Gomez may be favoured instead. Of course, that would then raise the uncomfortable question of how we’d fill the vacant right-back spot.

You can catch the photos below, courtesy of @Watch_LFC:

Plenty of smiles as the boys take a relaxed pre-match walk. No sign of Ibou Konaté though… pic.twitter.com/yZO19sWiMb — Watch LFC (@Watch_LFC) October 16, 2022