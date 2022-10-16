Liverpool team news confirmed: Huge Trent boost & Nunez dropped v Manchester City

Liverpool’s meeting with Manchester City has been billed as a potentially decisive clash for the former’s season with the Reds’ lying 13 points behind the incumbent champions.

The Merseysiders do have a game in hand to fall back on, of course, though one that would significantly increase in value should they snap up all three points.

It’s a result that would defy expectations, though one that’s still not entirely beyond the realm of possibility.

Pep Guardiola indeed refused to suggest that the contest shouldn’t be taken seriously, labelling the Anfield-based outfit his side’s biggest test yet. There may have been a hint of graciousness in that in light of recent circumstances, though historical fixtures between the two would back up his statement.

Alisson Becker is once again the man between the sticks whilst a centre-half pairing of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez (deputising for Ibrahima Konate) stands guard ahead of the Brazil international.

Thiago Alcantara and Fabinho form the heart of the midfield with Mo Salah and Harvey Elliott on the wings.

Bobby Firmino keeps his place in the first-XI thanks to his superb form since the start of the season (having registered 12 goal contributions in as many games) and is supported by Diogo Jota.

You can catch the full team news below, courtesy of @LFC:

And the team news is… LIVE! Liverpool are set for a HUGE contest with Manchester City very shortly. How about that XI to face Pep Guardiola's men, Reds? 🤔 #LFC pic.twitter.com/l9QUpMnYdi — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) October 16, 2022

