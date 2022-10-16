(Video) First-time Milner cross almost lands Liverpool opener as Ederson stops certain Jota goal

Liverpool enjoyed some really positive moments in the first-half of action against Manchester City with one first-time cross from James Milner close to assisting the opener.

The Englishman found himself on the end of a short pass from Diogo Jota after Fabinho’s incisive ball didn’t have quite enough power to follow his run into the box.

Ederson was alert to the danger, however, clearing the cross just before the Portuguese international could make contact for what would have been a certain goal.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Peacock: