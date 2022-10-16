(Video) Salah ruins his marker and scores huge second-half goal v Man City – Anfield explodes

Mo Salah was determined not to let another clearcut chance slip out of his grasp and made Manchester City pay when handed his opportunity in the second-half of action.

Alisson Becker was quick with a box-office pass to find the Egyptian deep in enemy territory with the latter spinning his marker before racing away to tuck away a surprise opener for Liverpool.

Anfield felt the moment in all its entirety, exploding with delight as the No.11 gave Jurgen Klopp’s men a huge chance of turning their season around.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of beIN Sports & Sky Sports:

