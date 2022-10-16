James Pearce hails ‘triumphant’ LFC defender for Man City display – not Van Dijk or Gomez

Joe Gomez will rightly take much of the plaudits for his world-class outing against Manchester City as the Reds battled for a 1-0 win.

Several commentators have also been keen to pay tribute to the performance of often criticised star James Milner with James Pearce tweeting his appreciation.

What a shift from James Milner against his former club. Dropped to the turf at the final whistle. Exhausted but triumphant. — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) October 16, 2022

Many online had expected Pep Guardiola’s men to ruthlessly exploit a right-hand side that contained Joe Gomez (coming in for an injured Ibrahima Konate) and James Milner in the right-back role.

The reality, however, far from reflected such expectations as both produced their best outings this term to stun the champions into their first loss of 2022/23.

It leaves us still with much work to do in the English top-flight given that six points separate us from fourth spot, though this latest performance against the Cityzens should rightly give fans hope that the club is capable of more than just scraping back into the Champions League places.

Only time will tell whether we can build the appropriate level of consistency to be a genuine title challenger (perhaps that remains a pipedream for now).

It does add another twist to a season that looks far from over for ourselves.

