(Video) Alisson makes a huge save from Erling Haaland to help Liverpool secure a huge victory

Most Alisson Becker headlines after the game against Manchester City may have been about his assist for Mo Salah’s winner but the Brazilian was also in fine form within his own goal too.

Erling Haaland found himself in a bit of space on the edge of our box and swung his left leg at the ball, which meant that our Brazilian stopper was called to action.

Our No.1 had a very strong right arm and managed to not just stop the effort but also see it out of danger.

The 31-year-old had a brilliant night at Anfield and proved why he is one of the best ‘keepers in world football, as the Reds secured a huge victory.

You can watch Alisson’s save via @LFC on Twitter:

What a save to keep the score level, @Alissonbecker 🧤 pic.twitter.com/3MaVVYLMyx — Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 16, 2022

