(Video) The whole back four runs to Alisson after his match winning assist to Salah

Liverpool enjoyed a hugely important victory over Manchester City and the importance of Alisson Becker’s assist for the winning goal was not lost on the back four.

Replays of Mo Salah’s finish showed that James Milner, Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson all turned to run towards our No.1, after his brilliant kick to the Egyptian King.

It’s not the first time that the Brazilian has proved vital as an attacking outlet for the Reds and his vision and delivery was superb against Pep Guardiola’s side.

Who knows how vital that pass could prove to be but there’s no doubting that it was thoroughly enjoyed by everyone inside Anfield, on a brilliant night.

You can watch Alisson’s pass and the defence’s celebrations via Streamable:

