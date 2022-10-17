(Video) Stefan Bajcetic jumps into Klopp’s arms as pair celebrate Salah’s City winner

Liverpool supporters and players alike were sent into a frenzy after Mo Salah scored the winning goal against Manchester City and Stefan Bajcetic was the lucky one to be stood next to Jurgen Klopp as the ball hit the back of the Kop net.

Cameras on the touchline captured the reaction of the bench and the 17-year-old had little chance to avoid the onrushing German, who lifted him off his feet in celebration.

The Spaniard will be hoping to have moments in his own Anfield career that will cause the boss to react like that but, still being so young, something like this will live long in his memory.

Let’s hope we can see plenty more sights like this throughout the season as soon as our manager is allowed back on the touchline following his red card in the game.

You can watch the video of Klopp and Bajectic’s celebrations (from 1:56) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

