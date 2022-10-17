(Video) Fabinho’s hands-on-head reaction to Mo Salah’s winning goal against Man City

Mo Salah sent Anfield wild as he scored the goal that won us the game against Manchester City and the reaction of Fabinho showed how much it meant to the Liverpool squad too.

When the camera panned to Jurgen Klopp for his reaction to the goal, our No.3 can be seen in the background celebrating the moment in his own way.

As others jumped and screamed around him, the Brazilian could only put his hands on his head, as he soaked in the moment that had just occurred.

This could prove to be a huge moment for the Reds this season and let’s hope it starts a run of form that sees us climb the Premier League table.

You can watch the video of Fabinho’s celebrations (from 1:56) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

