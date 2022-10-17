(Video) Guardiola falls to his knees as Salah runs through to score the winner at Anfield

All eyes were on Mo Salah as he calmly converted the ball past Ederson but replays have shown the emotions that were being felt by Pep Guardiola, as he saw our man run through his defence.

The Spaniard was gesturing to his players for them to mark our No.11, as Alisson Becker released the perfect pass, and when Joao Cancelo was turned the former Barcelona boss fell to his knees.

The 51-year-old managed to lift his head off the floor in time to witness the Egyptian King score the winning goal, before getting back to his feet and waving a frustrated arm in the air.

It was a special moment for all of our supporters and it makes that little bit better to watch it through the eyes of the opposition manager.

You can watch Guardiola’s reaction to Salah’s goal (from 0:20) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

