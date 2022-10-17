(Video) Harvey Elliott’s full-time celebrations show how much the Man City victory meant

Harvey Elliott is not just a Liverpool player but a fan too and that was made very clear by his post-match celebrations, after we beat Manchester City 1-0.

With cameras panning to match winner Mo Salah after the full-time whistle, you can see our No.19 in the background of the shot and he was clearly buzzing with the win.

The 19-year-old ferociously slapped the chair in front of him and it wasn’t long before he was doing his lap of appreciation to the supporters, something which always ends with him being the final player on the pitch.

Still just a teenager but trusted so much by Jurgen Klopp, the midfielder has proven to be versatile and talented whenever called upon and his love for the club always shines through.

You can view Elliott’s celebrations (on the left of the video at 0:03) via @SkySportsPL on Twitter:

A 𝐇𝐔𝐆𝐄 three points for Liverpool ✅ A massive roar erupts at Anfield at the full-time whistle! 💥 pic.twitter.com/0QzoCXSQWD — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 16, 2022

