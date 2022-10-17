Two journalists call out Manchester City’s ludicrous xenophobia claims

The people of Liverpool were subjected to some horrifying chants from the away end during the Reds’ 1-0 win over Manchester City at the weekend.

The Sky Blues rejected an opportunity to stand arm-in-arm with the Reds in calling out the harmful behaviour of a number of their fans, accusing Jurgen Klopp of having made ‘borderline xenophobic’ comments, as reported by The Times.

Rory Smith and Tariq Panja of the New York Times both condemned the club’s actions on Twitter with the latter describing it as ‘a dangerous road to go down’.

It’s difficult to understand the incumbent champion’s behaviour given that the former Borussia Dortmund boss’ comments were critiquing the financial flexibility on offer for three of the globe’s top outfits.

An attempt to shift the conversation into murky waters will have no doubt infuriated Anfield chiefs – and rightly so.

There’s absolutely no excuse for Manchester City’s decision-making here and we hope the backlash will inspire a more fitting response to the awful behaviour on display at the weekend.

