(Video) Roy Keane disagrees with Micah Richards over praise for ‘excellent’ Liverpool star

Micah Richards shared his admiration for James Milner’s ‘excellent’ performance against Manchester City as Liverpool kept a first clean sheet in the league since the goalless stalemate against Everton.

Former Manchester United star Roy Keane didn’t quite agree with his Sky Sports colleague’s analysis, arguing that the former Sky Blues star had been merely doing his job on the pitch.

Whilst we can understand where the Irishman’s coming from, the reality remains that it was an outstanding outing from a player who has received very little in the way of praise for his contributions of late.

Whichever way you look at it, Milner and his defensive teammates played a huge role against one of the deadliest attacks in world football at the moment.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @SkySportsPL:

🗣️'Milner was 𝐄𝐗𝐂𝐄𝐋𝐋𝐄𝐍𝐓 today!' 👏 Micah Richards with the praise

❌ Roy doesn't quite agree pic.twitter.com/vfzQNdFNUn — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 16, 2022