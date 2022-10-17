Gary Lineker uses one word to describe Mo Salah after winning Man City goal

Mo Salah sent a strong message to his critics in recent weeks with a match-winning goal to remember against Manchester City.

Gary Lineker paid tribute to the Egyptian’s decisive contribution at Anfield, describing him as ‘the great’ in a tweet during the contest.

The great @MoSalah gives Liverpool the lead. — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) October 16, 2022

The Merseysiders turned up to L4 committed to stopping the goal machine that is Erling Haaland with a resolute defensive display that rightly led Jurgen Klopp to reserve some special praise for his back four.

A game to savour for Mo Salah

It would have been tragic for us not to take the lion’s share of the points on the day, not for dominance but the clearcut chances that came our No.11’s way against the incumbent champions.

Salah more than made up for a prior lack of clinical edge with a sumptuous turn, which left Joao Cancelo befuddled, following Alisson Becker’s quick kick out to match his colleague’s run into enemy territory.

The former Roma man will have hopefully now silenced any lingering whispers over a potential mistake Julian Ward and his recruitment team had made in handing out a bumper contract to our star man.

This Liverpool side does need to show consistency from here on out, of course, though that should be a challenge made easier if our Egyptian King can build on his latest world-class display.

