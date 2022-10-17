(Video) Liverpool fans’ superb restrained celebrations with sleeping baby in same room for Salah goal

A Liverpool-supporting family showed unprecedented levels of restraint after Mo Salah secured what would be the match-winning goal against Manchester City.

Noise levels were kept to an absolute minimum, whilst a baby slept in the same room, though those involved could hardly be blamed for jumping around in celebration of a huge moment for the Merseysiders’ 2022/23 season.

The Reds fans were absolutely ecstatic after watching the Egyptian bamboozle Joao Cancelo with a turn before slotting past Ederson one-on-one to ensure Jurgen Klopp’s men got their first league victory since August.

Ladies and gentlemen, I proudly give to you… Mo Salah scoring against Man City but there's a sleeping baby in the room 😂 up the fucking reds 🔴🔴🔴 pic.twitter.com/hoPhK0DT1E — Lewis Jones (@LewisJones_90) October 16, 2022