(Video) Liverpool fans’ superb restrained celebrations with sleeping baby in same room for Salah goal

Posted by
(Video) Liverpool fans’ superb restrained celebrations with sleeping baby in same room for Salah goal

A Liverpool-supporting family showed unprecedented levels of restraint after Mo Salah secured what would be the match-winning goal against Manchester City.

Noise levels were kept to an absolute minimum, whilst a baby slept in the same room, though those involved could hardly be blamed for jumping around in celebration of a huge moment for the Merseysiders’ 2022/23 season.

The Reds fans were absolutely ecstatic after watching the Egyptian bamboozle Joao Cancelo with a turn before slotting past Ederson one-on-one to ensure Jurgen Klopp’s men got their first league victory since August.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @LewisJones_90:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top