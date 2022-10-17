(Photo) Dejan Lovren ruthlessly mocks Bernardo Silva over Salah shirt-tug snap

Dejan Lovren popped online to share his thoughts on Bernardo Silva’s frustrating treatment of Mo Salah in Liverpool’s 1-0 win against Manchester City.

The former Red joked ‘there is a waiting list for his shirt’ on Instagram over a snap of the midfielder grappling onto the No.11 for dear life.

It’s a wonder how the former Chelsea hitman managed to keep his cool while the No.20 repeatedly attempted to antagonise his opponent throughout the encounter, though we’re glad he got a chance for payback with the match-winning goal.

You can catch the photo below, courtesy of Dejan Lovren’s Instagram account and story: