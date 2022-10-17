(Photos) ‘Murdering scum’ – Horrific messages left by Manchester City fans at Anfield away end

Manchester City are said to be still thinking over the prospect of launching a full investigation into the vile fan chants that occurred from the visiting crowd at Anfield.

James Pearce shared photos online, however, that should leave no doubt such action is unavoidable for the Sky Blues.

Awful messages aimed at the people of Liverpool were left in the away section with a clear indication as to which fanbase was responsible.

We hope that the incumbent champions take the matter seriously given this is hardly the first time supporters from the blue half of Manchester have been incredibly disrespectful.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @JamesPearceLFC

Some of the disgusting graffiti left in the away end at Anfield today. #LFC pic.twitter.com/N5IhNNz2fR — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) October 16, 2022