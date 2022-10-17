Sky Sports pundit baffled by what Liverpool’s players have been doing

Paul Merson has been left a little baffled by why Liverpool have been unable to replicate their performance against Manchester City previously.

The Merseysiders’ latest win has elevated them to eighth in the English top-flight, only six points behind fourth-placed Chelsea.

“If you watched Liverpool play yesterday, you can’t explain why they haven’t played like that every week,” the Sky Sports pundit told Sportskeeda.

“If they were consistent, they’d be second in the Premier League table. The fans at Anfield were unbelievable.

“You’ve got to ask the players how they can put in a performance like that and then not show up in their other games this season.”

A host of issues have resulted in Jurgen Klopp’s men struggling for regular positive results thus far in the 2022/23 campaign.

Consistency in Europe has kept expectations reasonably high for the campaign, though our title hopes remain somewhat slim despite a huge victory over our league rivals.

Another win against West Ham in the middle of the week, however, should give the squad confidence of at least breaking back into the top four places.

That should be a minimum target for a squad of this quality and there’s no telling what the second-half of the campaign might bring if we continue to bring our A-game.

