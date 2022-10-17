Paul Merson expects 24-year-old LFC star to start against West Ham despite teammate’s ‘unbelievable’ performance

Paul Merson has backed Trent Alexander-Arnold to be back in action for the Liverpool first-team in the midweek despite James Milner’s ‘unbelievable’ performance against Pep Guardiola’s men.

The Merseysiders are due to take on West Ham United after securing a 1-0 victory against Premier League rivals Manchester City.

“I do expect Trent Alexander-Arnold to come back for this game,” the former England international wrote for Sportskeeda.

“James Milner was brilliant – he was the oldest player on the pitch up against one of the youngest, and I can’t express how good that performance was.

“I know Joe Gomez got Man of the Match – and rightly so – but for Milner at 30-odd years of age to play like he did against Phil Foden was unbelievable.”

There had been fears that a seven-goal thrashing of Rangers in the Champions League prior signalled another false dawn ahead of what was the Reds’ biggest clash of the season thus far.

Jurgen Klopp’s men passed their latest test with flying colours, however, and a second league win in a row against David Moyes’ 12th-placed outfit would mark a genuine uplift in domestic form.

Rival supporters will no doubt scoff at the prospect of us climbing far enough up the table to catch the league leaders (not an entirely unfair assumption).

It’s an aim we’ll have to put aside for now, though there’s absolutely no reason why we can’t successfully chart a path back into the heralded Champions League spots after proving our capabilities against the incumbent champions.

A fit and firing Alexander-Arnold will be absolutely integral to us meeting that objective.

