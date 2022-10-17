Mo Salah’s game is being elevated by ‘insane’ player Jurgen Klopp loves, says Paul Merson

Paul Merson has claimed that Bobby Firmino elevated Mo Salah’s performance in the 1-0 victory over Manchester City.

The Egyptian King was on the scoresheet once again for the Reds, registering the match-winning effort after firing a hat-trick past Rangers in the Champions League.

“I did tell you that Mohamed Salah was going to be a better player with Firmino in the team, didn’t I?” the Englishman wrote for Sportskeeda. “How many runs did make from the outside to the inside yesterday? It worked a treat.”

The former Hoffenheim star has been arguably the Reds’ player of the season thus far, shining despite many a critic’s expectation that his Anfield career was drawing to a close.

Firmino’s contract is set to expire in 2023, though the Anfield hierarchy may have to reconsider the Brazilian’s exit date judging by his performances so far this term.

The No.9 won’t be offered a long-term contract at 31 years of age, though it’s not beyond the realm of reality to suggest an extra year (with the possibility of a further one-year option) could be floated should performance levels not significantly dip come the end of the campaign.

Jurgen Klopp’s switch to a 4-2-3-1 certainly seems to be getting the most out of our link-up man, whom the German lauded as ‘insane’ (as reported by the Echo), and his skillset and long may it continue.

