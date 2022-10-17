Paul Merson says ‘unplayable’ Liverpool ace holding back Mo Salah – did two worrying things v Man City

Paul Merson has claimed that Mo Salah’s performance may be hindered should Darwin Nunez also start alongside the Egyptian against West Ham United.

The Uruguayan international faced criticism for his failure to spot an opportunity to square the ball to his teammate and kill off the contest against Manchester City.

“When Darwin Nunez came on, the worrying thing was that he didn’t pass the ball to Salah,” the former Arsenal star wrote for Sportskeeda.

“It’s even more worrying that he didn’t even spot Salah’s run. They might play Carvalho or Harvey Elliott further up the pitch this week.

“With West Ham’s injuries at the back, this might be a good time to help Nunez with his game. With him on the pitch, however, you won’t get the best out of Salah.“

The No.11’s sole effort of the afternoon was enough to decide the tie in the hosts’ favour after Alisson Becker expertly picked out the forward’s run.

The former Benfica man has yet to convince a host of commentators following his £64m switch to England.

One might imagine that Jurgen Klopp needs no convincing over his potentially record-breaking signing’s suitability to this Liverpool side after describing him as ‘unplayable’ in moments in the first outing against Rangers (as reported on the club’s official website).

There were some promising signs despite the errors in his decision-making and it’ll be interesting to see whether the German tactician sticks with his formation, opting for Nunez to start in place of the injured Diogo Jota.

