(Video) James Milner labels Erling Haaland a liar after Man City victory

Liverpool enjoyed a brilliant victory over Manchester City and that was thanks in no small part to the role of James Milner, with our vice-captain speaking with the media after the match.

In an interview with Viaplay Fotball, the 36-year-old was asked whether he and Erling Haaland shared any Leeds United chat during the game and our No.7 gave a typically comical answer.

The Leeds-born veteran said: “I can confirm he said he was going to sign for Leeds a few years ago when we played against him and he was obviously lying, so that’s disappointing!”.

Top class on and off the pitch, the evergreen utility player impressing at full-back against one of the best teams in world football – what a man!

You can watch the video of Milner’s comments on Haaland (from 1:58) via @ViaplayFotball on Twitter:

. @JanAageFjortoft spurte Milner om Haaland etter 3️⃣ poeng mot Manchester City#ViaplayPL pic.twitter.com/7fpEAu5l1K — Viaplay Fotball (@ViaplayFotball) October 16, 2022

